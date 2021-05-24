Americans put their nature knowledge to the test due to newfound appreciation for the great outdoors

The average American thinks they can survive for 16 days alone in the wilderness, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 Americans asked respondents how long they believed they could last in the great outdoors — but a little over two weeks may be pushing it for some.Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress, the survey tested respondents on their "nature knowledge" by showing photos of common trees and plants.

The survey found respondents were most likely to be correct in their identification of maple leaves (64%) and ferns (55%).

And a third (34%) knew the difference between deciduous and coniferous trees — deciduous trees have leaves that fall off yearly and coniferous trees have needles/scales that don't fall off.