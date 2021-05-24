3 in 10 parents say their teen is the family's biggest 'backseat driver'

As summer heats up and Americans hit the roads for vacations and family time, you may want to set some ground rules while driving - otherwise your kid is likely to grow up to be a backseat driver.The poll of 2,000 American parents of teenagers found three in 10 respondents said their teen is the family's biggest "backseat driver," while 23% said the same of their spouse or partner.

The survey analyzed the added stress that so-called "backseat drivers" can place on travel and other drivers, once the roles are reversed and the parent become the passenger.Giving unsolicited advice on when you should turn (49%), complaining that you're driving too slowly (37%) and white knuckling the dashboard (36%) are the top signs a backseat driver is in your midst.Seventy-three percent of American parents admit at least one member of their immediate household is a "backseat driver."Among parents who had taught their child how to drive (32%) or were in the process of doing so (33%), eight in 10 admit that they themselves become a backseat driver when their kids were behind the wheel.Commissioned by Smith Micro Software and conducted by OnePoll, the survey also examined how parents felt about letting their teens roam the open roads for the first time without them in the car.