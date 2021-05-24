Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance since military coup
Credit: FRANCE 24 EnglishDuration: 01:36s 0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Explore
More coverage
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Makes First Personal Court Appearance Since Coup
VOA News
Ousted de facto leader has been detained since February 1 military takeover
-
Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court for first time since military coup
BBC News
-
Aung San Suu Kyi vows her party will ‘exist as long as people support it’
FT.com
-
Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup
Upworthy
-
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi looked 'healthy and fully confident' in her first, defiant comments since coup
SBS