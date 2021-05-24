Phil Mickelson Wins PGA Tournament

The golfer took home the title on Sunday, becoming the oldest winner of a major golf tournament at age 50.

I hope that this inspires some to just put in that little extra work, Phil Mickelson, via ‘The New York Times’.

... because there’s no reason why you can’t accomplish your goals at an older age, Phil Mickelson, via ‘The New York Times’.

Mickelson shot six under par and finished two strokes ahead of the runners-up Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen.

The win is the sixth major title for Mickelson in his three decades of playing