5 Things You Might Not Know About Memorial Day

Memorial Day isn't just an opportunity for a barbecue or beach trip.

It's a day honoring American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

1.

, It originally honored military personnel who died in the Civil War (1861-1865).

2, Roughly 620,000 Americans died in the Civil War — making it the deadliest war in American history.

3.

, Red poppies are known as a symbol of remembrance.

It's a tradition to wear them to honor those who died in war.

4.

, It wasn't always Memorial Day — it used to be known as Decoration Day.

5.

, President Bill Clinton signed the National Moment of Remembrance Act on Dec.

28, 2000, designating Memorial Day as a National Moment of Remembrance