The International Tourism Trade Fair gets to grips with new travel aspirations

Who hasn't dreamt of travelling around the world once again or discovering one's own country?
As restrictions on movement begin to ease, the tourism sector looks to recover from the pandemic by focusing on safe and sustainable travel.
Who hasn't dreamt of travelling around the world once again or discovering one's own country?
As restrictions on movement begin to ease, the tourism sector looks to recover from the pandemic by focusing on safe and sustainable travel.
Who hasn't dreamt of travelling around the world once again or discovering one's own country? As restrictions on movement begin to..
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Dubai, May 20, 2021, SPA -- The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), in cooperation with more than 20..