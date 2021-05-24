Dr. Fauci Admits He’s ‘Not Convinced’ COVID-19 Developed Naturally

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious diseases expert in the United States, is questioning the origin of COVID-19.

During a Poynter event, “United Facts of America: A Festival of Fact-Checking,” Dr. Fauci was asked whether he was confident the virus developed naturally.

In response, Dr. Fauci admitted that he “wasn’t convinced.” .

He instead believes that we should “continue to investigate” COVID-19’s origin.

I am not convinced about that.

I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we continue to find out to the best of our ability what happened, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'NYP'.

Dr. Fauci went on to cast doubt on the theory that COVID-19 started in animals, saying that “we need to find [out]” if something else happened.

Certainly, the people who investigated it say it likely was the emergence from an animal reservoir that then infected individuals, but it could have been something else, and we need to find that out, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'NYP'.

So, you know, that’s the reason why I said I’m perfectly in favor of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'NYP'.

Dr. Fauci reiterated his support for a “full investigation” during a May 11 Senate hearing.

When asked if it was possible that COVID-19 arose from a lab accident, Dr. Fauci said “that possibility certainly exists.”