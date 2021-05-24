Skip to main content
Monday, May 24, 2021

'Who do you work for?!' Two Texas friends freak out when thrown glass bottle bounces without breaking

Marcus and his friend throw an empty glass beer bottle high up in the air in Montgomery, Texas.

The bottle falls and hits the concrete but amazingly stays intact.

Marcus freaks out and wonders how it is even possible, asking "who do you work for?!" in this funny clip from August 15, 2020.

