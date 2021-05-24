Nearly 150 arrested at 'Adrian's Kickback,' a TikTok-famous party

Just shy of 150 people were arrested on May 22 in Huntington Beach, California, .after thousands of people showed up for a party that went viral on TikTok.Police said an estimated 2,500 people were present for “Adrian’s Kickback” — what was supposed to be a casual event….that originated when a 17-year-old boy named Adrian posted about his birthday celebration earlier this week.Some attendees said they heard big names like Charli D’Amelio and Bryce Hall were going to be there.Video from the party showed crowds of people dancing, running through the streets and climbing structures.Police arrested 121 adults and 28 minors on charges including vandalism, curfew violations and setting off illegal fireworks