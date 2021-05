BTS’ 'Butter' Music Video Sets Two New YouTube Records | Billboard News

The premiere of BTS' "Butter" music video has shattered records at YouTube in its first weekend.

In addition to holding the No.

1 and No.

2 all-time top 24-hour records, the group also beat another one of their records, with the biggest YouTube music video premiere after "Butter" racked up more than 3.9 million peak concurrents.