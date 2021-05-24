Dua Lipa Responds to ‘Appalling’ Anti-Semitism Accusations

Dua Lipa Responds to ‘Appalling’ Anti-Semitism Accusations.

On May 22, a full-page ad appeared in 'The New York Times' accusing the British pop star, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid of anti-Semitism.

On May 22, a full-page ad appeared in 'The New York Times' accusing the British pop star, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid of anti-Semitism.

The ad was paid for by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's World Values Network.

It called the women "mega-influencers [who] have vilified the Jewish State in a manner that is deeply troubling" after they voiced support for Palestine amid the conflict in the Middle East.

It called the women "mega-influencers [who] have vilified the Jewish State in a manner that is deeply troubling" after they voiced support for Palestine amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Lipa responded to the ad on her Instagram Stories.

I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations.

, Dua Lipa, via Instagram Stories.

I take this stance because I believe that everyone — Jews, Muslims and Christians — have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose, Dua Lipa, via Instagram Stories.

I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism, Dua Lipa, via Instagram Stories.

The Hadids have not yet responded to the ad, but Gigi addressed other critics who accused her of anti-Semitism last week.

I condemn anti-Semitism.

What I do want is equal rights for Palestinians, Gigi Hadid, via Instagram