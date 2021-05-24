2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 revealed

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets its North American debut, with a 77.4-kWh battery, single- and dual-motor versions, and a driving range of up to 300 miles.

The most powerful version of this electric crossover offers 320 horsepower, 446 pound-feet of torque and a 0-60 sprint of less than five seconds.

At a 350-kW charger, its 800-volt charging system can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

The Ioniq 5 can also act as a mobile power source for tools and small appliances, and can even charge another electric vehicle with its vehicle-to-load capabilities.

