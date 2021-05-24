'Thank you, Bob': Celebrating Dylan's 80th

NPR Music critic Ann Powers says, at 80, Bob Dylan is still the new Bob Dylan.
He combines fun and seriousness, and still likes to get out there and play.
The 74-year-old singer praised the 'Like a Rolling Stone' hitmaker for the way he "marches to his own tune"
The American singer-songwriter is celebrating his 80th birthday today. The music legend has been one of the most influential voices..