Mom brilliantly transforms 0-6 months gown into adorable toddler dress

A parent on TikTok shared an adorable and sustainable hack for transforming baby gowns into clothing that kids can wear up to age 2!.Bekkah (@rebladd95), who is a mother to a toddler, shared a simple trick that helps get the most out of a baby gown.In the video, Bekkah shows a baby gown meant for ages 0-6 months, .that has an elastic at the bottom which causes the material to gather at a baby’s thighs.Bekkah explains that this elastic “prevents [babies] from wearing them as they grow,” .so she devised a way to extend the shelf-life of these garments.Bekkah then proceeds to remove the stitch thread around the elastic in order to remove it from the gown entirely.Once Bekkah has removed all the stitching, she tosses the elastic and gets rid of any remaining loose thread.The final product is a flowy dress-like piece of clothing with lots of room to grow.“Why have I never thought of this?!

Thank you for sharing,” said one TikTok user