Timothée Chalamet to Star as Young Willy Wonka , in Upcoming Warner Bros.
Film.
Actor Timotheé Chalamet has been cast in Warner Bros.
Upcoming film, ‘Wonka.’.
Chalamet will reportedly play the younger version of the classic candy-making genius.
‘Deadline’ also reported that Tom Holland was in the running for the role, but Warner Bros.
Decided on Chalamet.
.
Sources say ‘Wonka’ will feature a number of musical scenes, meaning Chalamet may show off his singing and dancing talents.
.
The film, set to be directed by Paul King, will follow Wonka before he opens his famous chocolate factory.
.
Warner Bros.
Is working alongside the Roald Dahl Story Co.
To create the film.
.
‘Wonka’ will be Warner Bros.
Third go at the adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.
.
Gene Wilder starred as Wonka in their 1971 release, ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.’.
Johnny Depp took on the role in the 2015 adaptation, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’