Timothée Chalamet to Star as Young Willy Wonka in Upcoming Warner Bros. Film
Actor Timotheé Chalamet has been cast in Warner Bros.

Upcoming film, ‘Wonka.’.

Chalamet will reportedly play the younger version of the classic candy-making genius.

‘Deadline’ also reported that Tom Holland was in the running for the role, but Warner Bros.

Decided on Chalamet.

Sources say ‘Wonka’ will feature a number of musical scenes, meaning Chalamet may show off his singing and dancing talents.

The film, set to be directed by Paul King, will follow Wonka before he opens his famous chocolate factory.

Warner Bros.

Is working alongside the Roald Dahl Story Co.

To create the film.

‘Wonka’ will be Warner Bros.

Third go at the adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.

Gene Wilder starred as Wonka in their 1971 release, ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.’.

Johnny Depp took on the role in the 2015 adaptation, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’