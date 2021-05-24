Timothée Chalamet to Star as Young Willy Wonka in Upcoming Warner Bros. Film

Timothée Chalamet to Star as Young Willy Wonka , in Upcoming Warner Bros.

Film.

Actor Timotheé Chalamet has been cast in Warner Bros.

Upcoming film, ‘Wonka.’.

Chalamet will reportedly play the younger version of the classic candy-making genius.

‘Deadline’ also reported that Tom Holland was in the running for the role, but Warner Bros.

Decided on Chalamet.

.

Sources say ‘Wonka’ will feature a number of musical scenes, meaning Chalamet may show off his singing and dancing talents.

.

The film, set to be directed by Paul King, will follow Wonka before he opens his famous chocolate factory.

.

Warner Bros.

Is working alongside the Roald Dahl Story Co.

To create the film.

.

‘Wonka’ will be Warner Bros.

Third go at the adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.

.

Gene Wilder starred as Wonka in their 1971 release, ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.’.

Johnny Depp took on the role in the 2015 adaptation, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’