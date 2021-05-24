'All American' Spinoff & DC Drama 'Naomi' Receive Series Pickups at The CW | THR News
The CW has given the green light to the two scripted series to join its 2021-22 slate.

The network's live-action 'Powerpuff Girls' reboot will be redeveloped, with the cast and creators remaining on board.