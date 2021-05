Belt Atlantic shooting suspects face a judge

THE FIVE MEN POLICE SAY WEREINVOLVED IN A SHOOTING OUTSIDETHE BELT ATLANTIC APARTMENTS INRICHMOND LAST MONTH...FACED AJUDGE TODAY.FIVE WERESHOT...INCLUDING A MOTHER AND HERBABY WHO BOTH DIED.<JIB TO SAM LIVEUR O BRENDANKING IS LIVE TO TELL US ABOUTTODAY'S DEVELOPMENTS...BRENDAN?ALL FIVE SUSPECTS WENT BEFORE ACIRCUIT COURT JUDGE HERE INDOWNTOWN RICHMOND.ALL FIVE ACCUSED OF COMMITTINGSERIOUS CRIMES THAT - IFCONVICTED - COME WITH A LENGTHYPRISON SENTENCEHERE ARE THE MUGSHOTS OF THESESUSPECTS.THEY RANGE IN AGE FROM 18 TO 23YEARS OLD.THEIR NAMES - DONALD HEMMINGS,SHYHEEM MARTIN,SHAMONDRICK PERRY - AND TWINBROTHERS KAVON AND KEVON BYNUM.ALL FIVE ARE CHARGED WITH 2COUNTS OF FIRSDEGRT EE MURDER, 3COUNTS OF MALICIOUS WOUNDING -AND 5 COUNTS OF USE OFA FIREARM IN THE COMMISSION OF AFELONYTHEIR CHARGES STEM FROM THEAPRIL2 7 SHOOTING AT THE BELTATLANTIC APARTMENTS ON THECITY'S SOUTHSIDE.THREE PEOPLE, INCLUDING TWOCHILDREN, WERE INJURED.BUT SHARNEZ HILL AND HER BABYGIRLNEZIAH WERE KILLED IN THEUGNFIRE.THIS SHOOTING SPARKED CITYLEADERS TO INTRODUCE ARESOLUTION CALLING GUNVIOLENCE A PUBLIC HEALTHEMERGENCY AND COMMITTINGADDITIONAL RESOURCES ANDPROGRAMS TO COMBATTING THISVIOLENCE.RICHMOND POLICE SAY THEY DOBELIEVE THEY HAVE ALL KNOWNSUSPECTSEL RATED TO STLAMONTH'S SHOOTING IN CUSTODY.ALL FIVE ARE DUE BACK IN COURTNEXT MONTH.THAT'S WHEN THEIR TRIALS SHOULDBE SCHEDULED.CRIME INSIDER JON BURKETT WILLHAVE AN UPDATE TONIGHT.HISSOURCES SAY ONE OF THESESUSPECT SIS INVOLVED INANOTHER CASE - HIS UPDATETONIGHT AT 11.WORKING FOR YOUIN RICHMON