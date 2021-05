D60 board approves proposal to outsource food provider

BIG CHANGES ARE COMING TO PUEBLOSCHOOL DISTRICT 60 AFTER THESCHOOL BOARD APPROVED A PROPOSALTO OUTSOURCE A NUTRITION FOODPROVIDER.THE MOVE INTITALLY UPSET MANYFOOD WORKERS WHO BELIEVED THEYWOULD FACE PAY CUTS..LOSE RETIREMENT BENEFITS ORWORSE...LOSE THEIR JOBS.BUT AS NEWS FIVE'S MAYO DAVISONEXPLAINS....NONE OF THOSE THINGS WILL HAPPENWITH THIS NEW TRANSITIION.NATS: THE FEAR OF LOSING YOURJOB...THAT FEAR ALONEWAS PRETTY EMOTIONAL.IT'S BEEN SEVERAL MONTHS OFUNCERTAINTY FOR FOOD SERVICEWORKERS IN PUEBLO SCHOOLDISTRICT 60.<IT'S SAD THEY DID TO OURSOURCEUS BUT I'M GLAD THAT THEY FOUNDSOMETHING THAT, WE GET TO KEEPOUR BENEFITS, OR SALARIES.THEIR FIGHT AGAINST BEINGOUTSOURCED TO A NUTRITION FOODPROVIDER OVER.THE SCHOOL BOARD APPROVING APROPOSAL TO PARTNER WITH SFEALSO KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST FOODSERVICE EXCELLENCE.WE ALL GET TO KEEP OUR JOBS, WEKEEP OUR SALARY.WE WON'T HAVE A LOSS OF WAGES.WORKERS WILL ALSO BE ABLE TOSTAY AT THEIR DESIGNATEDSCHOOL... KEEP THEIR UNION...AND RETIREMENT BENEFITS.THAT FRONTLINE TEAM IS CRITICALTO THE PLOT.THEY KNOW THOSE STUDENTS, THESTUDENTS KNOW THEM, THEY KNOWWHAT THEY LIKE, THEY KNOW WHATTHEY DON'T LIKE.SHE SAYS THEIR MAIN GOAL IS TOCREATE A CUSTOMATIZEDPROGRAM FOR THE DISTRICT AND THECOMMUNITY.WHATS WORKING THE CAFE RIGHTNOW, WHAT ARE SOME STUDENTFAVORITES.THEN WE'LL POLL STUDENTS,FAMILY, COMMUNITYWELL.THE COMPANY ALSO PLANS TOPROVIDE MORE DINING OPTIONS TOHIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS.CONVIENT STORE, SOME COFFEESTORE OPTIONS WE PRESENTED ASWELL.WHAT THAT ALLOWS US TO DO ISBRING RETAIL STORE EXPERIENCE TOSTUDENTS.AS WELL AS PROVIDE FRESHINGREDIENTS AND CREATIVE MEALSTO STUDENTS.FOOD SERVICE WORKERS LOOKINGFORWARD TO CHANGE...BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY BEING ABLETO CONTINUE WHAT THEY LOVE DOINGMOST.WE GOTTA HAVE JOBS, AND WE'REGOING TO MOVE FOWARD.IT'S ALL FOR OUR KIDS.ALWAYS WATCHING OUT FOR YOUPUEBLO....MAYO DAVISON NEWS FIVE