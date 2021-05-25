Dinner Is Served

Dinner Is Served Trailer - The table is set Dinner is Served, one of six Disney Launchpad Shorts, starts streaming May 28 on Disney+.

“DINNER IS SERVED,” Directed by Hao Zheng, Written by G.

Wilson & Hao Zheng.

Producers are Shincy Lu and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Jessica Virtue and Rachel Yeung.

A Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school realizes excellence is not enough when he tries out for a leadership position no international student has ever applied for.