Growing Fangs

Growing Fangs Trailer - The school of the undead is in session ‍♀️ Growing Fangs, one of six Disney Launchpad Shorts, starts streaming May 28 on Disney+.

“GROWING FANGS,” Written and Directed by Ann Marie Pace.

Producers are Genevieve Faye, Melody Sandoval and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Osnat Shurer and Halima Hudson.

Val Garcia, a Mexican-American teen who is half human/half vampire, has had to keep her identity a secret from both worlds.

But when her human best friend shows up at her monster-infested school, she has to confront her truth, her identity, and herself.