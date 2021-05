Penguin Town Season 1

Penguin Town Season 1 Trailer HD - You’ve never met penguins like these before.

Forget ice and snow, this rowdy colony of African penguins are hitting the sun-drenched beaches and breaking all the rules.

Filled with boisterous shenanigans and loads of adorable penguins, this eight-part series from Red Rock Films about the real lives of African penguins brings flipper-flapping fun and drama.

Join the ride … this town is gonna get painted black and white!