16-year-old returns home after nearly two-week hospital stay after being badly burned in fire

THIS TEEN HERO -- ABELTON HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALL PLAYER --SAVED HISGRANDFATHER FROM ABURNING HOME A FEWWEEKS AGO.TONIGHT THE 16-YEAR-OLD HAS RETURNEDHOME AFTER SPENDINGTIME IN THE HOSPITALFROM BEING BADLYBURNED.25 NEWS REPORTERCIERRA SHIPLEY HASTHE EMOTNIOALREUNION WITH FAMILYAND FRIENDS.NAT POPFAMILY AND FRIENDSCHEER ON JUSTINBOOTH AS HE IS FINALLYOUT OF THE HOSPITALFROM SUFFERING THIRDDEGREE BURNSBOOTH: IT'S GOOD TOBE HOMEBOOTH AND EVERYONEELSE IS HAPPY TO HAVEHIM BACKSMITH: I WANTED TOCOME AND SUPPORTHIM BECAUSE IBELIEVED IN HIMJUSTIN IS TOUGH ANDFRIEND AYDEN SMITHKNEW HE WAS GOINGTO BE OKAYL3 - AYDEN SMITH /FRIENDSMITH: WE ALLBELIEVED IT, JUSTIN ISTHE STRONGESTPERSON I KNOW,EXACTLY WHAT SHESAID.L3 - WELCOM HOMEJUSTIN / 16-YEAR-OLDRETURNS HOME AFTERFIRECOUSIN KAYLENNEBUNCH WANTED TO BEHERE FOR JUSTINBECAUSE HE'S BEENTHERE FOR HERL3 - KAYLENNE BUNCH /COUSINBUNCH: HE HAS HELPEDME THROUGH STUFFTHAT I DIDN'T THINK IWOULD MAKE ITTHROUGH HE'S JUSTHE'S A FIGHTERL3 - WELCOM HOMEJUSTIN / 16-YEAR-OLDRETURNS HOME AFTERFIREITS EMOTIONAL FOR ALLHIS FRIENDS TO SEEJUSTIN HOME AGAINL3 - ALEXIS BURGESS /FRIENDBURGESS: KNOWING HEWASN'T GONE BUT WEWEREN'T ABLE TOCOMMUNICATE WITHHIM IT WAS LIKE WELOST HIM BUT WEDIDN'T AT THE SAMETIMEL3 - WELCOM HOMEJUSTIN / 16-YEAR-OLDRETURNS HOME AFTERFIREJUSTIN COULDN'T EVENHOLD BACK TEARSTHANKING EVERYONEFOR THE FINANCIALSUPPORT HIS FAMILYNEEDSNAT POPL3 - JUSTIN BOOTH /BURNED IN HOUSE FIREBOOTH: THANK YOU ALLSO MUCH IT'S GOING TOHELP ME AND MYGRANDPATREMENDOUSLY AND MYHOSPITAL BILLS, IT'SBEN ROUGH.L3 - WELCOM HOMEJUSTIN / 16-YEAR-OLDRETURNS HOME AFTERFIRETHERES A LOT OF LOVEFOR JUSTIN BOOTH ANDTHAT LOVE ISN'T GOINGAWAYFRIEND: HE WAS JUSTALWAYS THERE FORYOUAS A LONG ROAD TORECVOVERY IS AHEADBOOTH: IT AS PAINFUL,BUT I'M GLAD TO BEHERENAT POP: YOU BETCHA!JUSTIN STRONG!!JUSTIN'S GO FUND ME ISSTILL ACTIVE.AS OF RIGHT NOW ITHAS RAISED OVER 15-THOUSAND DOLLARS.THE FAMILY HAS A GOALOF 50-THOUSAND TOHELP WITH HIS MEDICALEXPNESES...ONGOINGTREATMENT...ANDHELPING BUILD A NEWPLACE.TO DONATE YOU CANHEAD TO THIS STORYON KXXV DOT COM.IN A FEW DAYS ASCHOOL B