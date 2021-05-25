Shocked resident discovers ‘alien worms’ forming a circle in backyard

A shocked resident discovered "alien worms" forming a circle in his back garden in Chumphon, southern Thailand on March 14.

The tiny worms are called fungus gnat larvae.

The circle is formed when the leading larvae mistakenly hooks up with the larvae at the tail of their line forming an endless loop.