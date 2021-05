Dassault Mirage F1 aircraft involved in Las Vegas crash

Moments after taking off from Nellis Air Force Base on May 24 a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1, owned and piloted by Draken US, crashed in the backyard of a Las Vegas home.

13 ACTION NEWS.THE PLANE WAS OWNED ANDPILOTED.... BY DRA-KEN U-S..IT’S A FRENCH FIGHTER....*AND* ATTACK AIRCRAFT.THESE TYPES OF PLANES AREUSED.... AT NELLIS..... TOCONDUCT.... COMBAT TRAINING.THEY ALSO ACT AS....*AGGRESSOR AIRCRAFT*..... TOHELP TRAIN PILOTS.THE COMPANY RELEASED ASTATEMENT SAYING..."OUR THOUGHTS ANDPRAYERS.... GO OUT TO THE PEOPLEAND FAMILIES AFFECTED..... BYTHIS EVENT.WE ARE DOINGEVERYTHING...... IN OURPOWER.... TO ASSIST THEM..... INTHIS TIME OF NEED...AND....WE ARE WORKING CLOSELYWITH FEDERAL.... STATE.... ANDLOCAL AUTHORITIES.DRA-KEN U-S..... IS ALSOCOOPERATING WITH INVESTIGATINGAGENCIES.... TO DETERMINE WH