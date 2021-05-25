Dog relaxes in pot filled with water to cool down on hot afternoon in Thailand

A pet dog cools off inside a clay jar filled with water on a hot afternoon in Thailand.

A pet dog cools off inside a clay jar filled with water on a hot afternoon in Thailand.

The adorable pooch had jumped inside the jar in the garden used to collect water for the plants in Nonthaburi province, Thailand on March 7.

Temperatures had soared past 35 degrees Celsius as the country’s summer arrived.

Dog lover Weerawan Phan-arom said: "My neighbour’s dog Jimmy doesn’t usually do this.

I was surprised when I saw it lying in the jar staring at me.

He must have been feeling so hot."