Water sprays into air after minibus knocks over fire hydrant in southwestern China

Water shot into the air after a minibus knocked over a fire hydrant in southwestern China.

Water shot into the air after a minibus knocked over a fire hydrant in southwestern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Xingyi in Guizhou Province on May 23, shows a huge column of water shooting into the air in the middle of a road.

A car parked nearby was toppled over by the water surge.

According to reports, a fire hydrant being knocked over by a minibus caused the water to burst out.

No one was injured and the case is under further investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.