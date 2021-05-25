Water shot into the air after a minibus knocked over a fire hydrant in southwestern China.
Water sprays into air after minibus knocks over fire hydrant in southwestern China
The video, filmed in the city of Xingyi in Guizhou Province on May 23, shows a huge column of water shooting into the air in the middle of a road.
A car parked nearby was toppled over by the water surge.
According to reports, a fire hydrant being knocked over by a minibus caused the water to burst out.
No one was injured and the case is under further investigation.
The video was provided by local media with permission.