Amazing cockpit footage shows UK's Red Arrows display team training in the skies

Cockpit footage provided a unique view of the Royal Air Force’s aerial display team, the Red Arrows, as they trained in the skies over Greece.Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the group has completed nearly 5,000 displays in 57 countries.

The pilots were based at Tanagra Air Base in Greece for five weeks, training in preparation for the summer display season, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.