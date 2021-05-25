I Went From 98% Tattooed To 'Basic' - And I Hate It | TRANSFORMED

COVERED in tattoos from head to toe, Amber Luke, 26, from Brisbane, Australia, is so used to her tattoos, she cannot imagine life without them.

Amber got her first tattoo aged 16 and credits it with helping her have a positive view of her body, after battling severe insecurities about her appearance.

With so many tattoos, it’s hard to know the exact number but Amber estimates it’s over 600 in total or the equivalent of 98% of her body.

The alternative model even got her eyeballs inked blue.

But for one day only, she will get her tattoos covered up and see what she would have looked like as an adult if she hadn’t been inked, before revealing her look to her mum.

Speaking ahead of the cover up, Amber told Truly: “My mum is going to freak out, like immensely.” The cover up took over close to six hours, with two makeup artists first applying a base pink layer to colour correct before applying a second foundation layer that matched Amber’s skin tone.

And what did Amber think of her ‘new’ look?

She said: “It was shocking, it felt really foreign to me.

The confidence I’ve gained from my tattoos has been immensely supportive - I found my passion.” https://www.instagram.com/ambsluke666/ MUA: http://www.goldcoastmakeupartist.com/