Man pranks friend by placing TERRIFYING clown mask in package he ordered

This is the hilarious moment a man from Colorado in the USA pranked his roommate by placing a terrifying clown mask in the package he had ordered.

"My friend (Evan Hufferd) is afraid of clowns," explained prankster Connor Jones.

"So, when his parcel arrived, for which he had been eagerly waiting, I replaced the microphone in it with a clown mask," Jones added.

When Hufferd opened the package, he's was initially confused by the weird mask.

Then Jones played a loud screaming noise from a nearby speaker, scaring him out of his wits.

The clip was filmed on April 14, 2021.