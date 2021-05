Bernard Arnault temporarily beats Jeff Bezos as the 'richest man in the world' | Oneindia News

On Monday, Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault temporarily got the title of the richest man in the world when he overtook Amazon head, Jeff Bezos.

In that period, Arnault had a net worth of an estimated $186.3 billion, which was $300 million above Jeff Bezos.

At the time of publishing an article, Forbes' real-time billionaire index showed Bezos back on top with a fortune of $188.2 billion and Arnault with $187.3 billion.

