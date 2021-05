Florida art contest asks children: What does home mean to you?

Children across the state of Florida submitted art to a contest in an attempt to answer that question.

WHAT DOES HOME MEAN TO YOU.

ITCAN BE A COMPLICATED QUESTIONRIGHT NOW, BUT ITPOSED TO CHILDREN ALL OVERFLORIDA.

THEY WERE CHALLENGEDTO SHARE THEIR ANSWERS THROUGHTHEIR ART.

I MET ONE LOCALENTRANT WHO SAYS, THE PROJECTOPENED HER EYES IN A NEW WAY.(NATS DRAWING) THIS TABLE -AND THESE ART SUPPLIES - ARE APLACE OF CONTEMPLATION FOR 14-YEAR-OLD KAYLEE AGUAS.

14:12 ILOOK BACK FOUR MONTHS AGO ANDMY ART WAS COMPLETELYDIFFERENT THAN WHAT IT IS NOW.AN ART STUDENT AT BAK MIDDLESCHOOL, SHE USUALLY FOCUSES ONPORTRAITS.

(NATS) BUT ASTATEWIDE CONTEST BY FLORIDAHOUSING PUSHED HER TO ANSWERTHE THEME: WHAT DOES HOME MEANTO YOU (START SHOWING CONTESTSUBMISSION HERE) 5:20 I USEDTHE HOUSE AS A METAPHOR, SOLIKE WALLS OF STRENGTH, A ROOFOF SAFETY, ITDURING THE PANDEMIC, HER SENSEOF HOME HAS CHANGEDDRAMATICALLY.

BREAKUPS SPIKEDAROUND THE WORLD - AND THISFAMILY IS NOT ALONE.

KAYLEE'SPARENTS SPLIT IN THE FALL.10:29 ITA CLOSED DOOR THAT OPENS INTOA NEW BEGINNING AS KAYLEEDIVIDED HER TIME BETWEEN HERPARENTSNEW HOMES - SHELOOKED BEYOND THE BRICKS ANDMORTAR AND HOME IMPROVEMENTS.7:03 A HOME AND A HOUSE HAVETWO COMPLETELY DIFFERENTMEANINGS.

THE LIFE ADJUSTMENTS- DEVELOPED WITH HER ART -12:40 ITBEST PIECE ITHINK THAT THE MEANING BEHINDIT IS BETTER THAN ANY OTHERPIECE OF ART THAT ICREATED.

SO MUCH SO - IN HERNEXT PIECE, HER FINAL PORTRAITOF MIDDLE SCHOOL - SHE LOOKEDAGAIN TO THE SYMBOLISM OF HERSURROUNDINGS - AND THE POWEROF WHATOF CARDINAL HERE?) 9:01 A HOMEIS MADE WITH LOVE AND ISPROTECTED BY LOVE.WE WANT TO CONGRATULATE KAYLEETHIS MORNING - BECAUSE SHE WASJUST ANNOUNCED AS ONE OF THETOP 40 WINNERS BY FLORIDAHOUSING.

HERE ARE SOME OF THEOTHER SUBMISSIONS.

MORE THAN200 CHILDREN PARTICIPATEDSTATEWIDE.

THE WINNING WORK ISNOW IN AN ONLINE GALLERY - THELINK TO SEE IT IS ON WPTV DOT