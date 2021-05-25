Waiting For Rain Movie

Waiting For Rain Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Without a proper goal in life, Young-ho (KANG Ha-neul) had failed to get into a college 3 times and lived a pointless life.

One day, he reminisced about his old friends and sent a letter to one of them on a whim.

In Busan, So-hee (CHUN Woo-hee) received a letter from Young-ho addressed to her sister So-yeon.

So-hee began writing the letters on So-yeon’s behalf and started to develop a friendship with Young-ho.

Ordinary and plain lives of these two people began filling up with anticipation and possibilities of the future.

Young-ho then suggested that they meet up on December 31 but only if it rains…