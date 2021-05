A bride performed an incredible drum solo are her own wedding ceremony in Woodstock, Canada.

Sharon-Rose, 27, is a professional drum teacher who teaches kids across the world, whilst her partner Eric manages the admin.

The couple performed their own song at their wedding ceremony in August 2019.

Sharon-Rose said: "Music has always been a huge part of our relationship." She added that she had to get her wedding dress "specially altered so that my floor-length wedding dress would turn into a high low dress."