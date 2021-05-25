Skip to main content
ADORABLE Yorkshire terrier wipes paws on doormat after coming in from garden

This adorable Yorkshire terrier called Stewie wipes his paws on the mat after coming inside his home in Halifax in Canada.

Stewie even shows his owner his clean paws when he's done.

The cute footage was filmed on April 30.

