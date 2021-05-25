An autonomous bot that monitors your home when you’re away

Moorebot Scout is an autonomous robot that can perform scheduled checks of your home.

Scout has night vision and can be voice operated using Alexa and Google.

Learn more at Moorebot.comTranscript: A home security robot.

Moorebot Scout is an ai powered autonomous robot.

Designed to monitor your home and surrounding property.

The waterproof patrol bot can also keep an eye on your pets.

Scout is voice operated and is compatible with Alexa or Google assistant.

It’s equipped with a FHD camera that includes night vision and obstacle avoidance, and it can stream video directly to your Alexa or Google devices.

Learn more at moorebot.com.