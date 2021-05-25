Man waits months for car title -- what is the hold up?

When the pandemic hit many services offered at Arizona Motor Vehicle Services (MVD) were delayed because of reduced hours and limited staff.

It has caused a headache for many Arizonans.

However, as things return to a new normal, the MVD says their turnaround times are back to pre-pandemic norms. They say new registrations and plates take about 4 weeks to reach customers by mail.

So, when David reached out to the Let Joe Know Team saying he still didn't have his registration or plates for a car purchased in early February, we wanted to help.