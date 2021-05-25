Firefighters rescue surviving cross-country marathon runners after extreme weather hits northern China

Firefighters rescued the surviving runners who participated in the Yellow River Stone Forest Mountain Marathon after extreme weather hit north-central China.

In the video, shot in the city of Baiyin in Gansu Province on May 22, firefighters were conducting search and rescue operations, while a helicopter and a drone were used to aid on-ground efforts.

Reportedly the event began at 10:00 am on May 22.

However, within a few hours, there were reports of participants calling for help on social media, due to freezing weather conditions.

Severe weather struck the 100-kilometre (60-mile) cross-country race, and as of 9:30 am on May 23, a total of 151 participants were retrieved, eight of whom were treated for minor injuries in the hospital.

Another 21 were found dead.

The case is under investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.