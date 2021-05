Prince William and Kate open new NHS hospital on Orkney

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have officially opened the Orkney Islands' new £65 million hospital.

William and Kate were greeted with cheers and rounds of applause from well-wishers and nurses as they began their first official visit to the remote Scottish archipelago.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn