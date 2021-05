Narasimha Jayanti: The story of Vishnu's half man, half lion avatar | Oneindia News

It is said that on the day of Vaisakha Shukla Chaturdashi that is the 14th day of the Vaisakha month of the waxing moon phase, Lord Narasimha, the half man, half lion form of Vishnu appeared on Earth.

It is believed Lord Vishnu assumed the fierce form of Narasimha to killthe demon Hiranyakashipu.

This is the story of one of the fiercest avatars of Vishnu.

#Narasimha #Chaturdashi #DasAvatar