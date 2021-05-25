'You're lying!' Woman cries with joy after granddaughter surprises her with new car

Lexi, living in Fort Worth, Texas, filmed a series of clips that she posted on TikTok.

This woman let out a cry of joy as she was surprised with a new car by her granddaughter.

The filmer shows what her grandmother, Vickie Beggs, has been driving around and her new vehicle.

Vickie is heard saying "that's not mine" and "you're lying" when the surprise is revealed.

This footage was filmed on May 20.