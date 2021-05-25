Charles and Camilla visit Coventry during City of Culture celebrations

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been visiting Coventry as part of celebrations marking its status as 2021 UK City of Culture.Charles and Camilla toured the city’s cathedral on Tuesday, observing a service of thanksgiving which included the litany of reconciliation – recited every weekday at the site as an act of solidarity and wartime remembrance.Later the prince, as patron of the British Asian Trust, met supporters of the Oxygen for India appeal, which has so far raised more than £4 million towards providing critical help for people in India suffering with Covid-19.