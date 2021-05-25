IPL 2021 to resume in September in UAE? Reports say this...| Oneindia News

Over 11 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas in Orissa and West Bengal as cyclonic storm Yass approaches the coast and is expected to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district early on Wednesday morning; The Congress demanded that Twitter affix the "manipulated media" tag to the tweets of several Union ministers who allegedly posted a "forged document" from their official social media handles in connection with the toolkit case; Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial, the developer said on Tuesday.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#IPL2021 #CycloneYaas #ManipulatedMedia