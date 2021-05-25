Chinese man draws charcoal portrait in memory of 'father of hybrid rice'

A man used charcoal sticks on cobblestone to create a memorial portrait of a famed agricultural scientist dubbed the "father of hybrid rice" in southern China.

The impressive video was captured in the city of Zhanjiang in Guangdong Province on May 22.

The scientist Yuan Longping was a Chinese agronomist, known for developing the first hybrid rice varieties in the 1970s.

Yuan passed away at the age of 91 on May 22.

The man named Xiao Wen created the portrait of Yuan to memorise him.