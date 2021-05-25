Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Music & Electronics Stores

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:08s 0 shares 2 views
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Music & Electronics Stores
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%.

Leading the group were shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, up about 16.6% and shares of GSX Techedu up about 4.8% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%.

Leading the group were shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, up about 16.6% and shares of GSX Techedu up about 4.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by GameStop, trading up by about 7% and Rent-A-Center, trading higher by about 1.3% on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore