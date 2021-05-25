Mark Ruffalo Apologizes for Suggesting Israel Is Committing ‘Genocide’

Mark Ruffalo Apologizes for Suggesting Israel Is Committing ‘Genocide’.

Ruffalo issued the apology via Twitter on May 24.

The 53-year-old actor didn't specify which previous posts he was apologizing for, .

But on May 11 he compared the conflict in Israel to the era of apartheid in South Africa.

Other celebrities who have voiced their support for Palestinians amid the violence in the Middle East include Gigi and Bella Hadid, .

Who are both of Palestinian ancestry.

This is not about religion.

This is not about spewing hate on one or the other, Bella Hadid, via Instagram.

This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!, Bella Hadid, via Instagram