More companies join streaming wars and battle for viewers

ENTERTAINMENTMARKET IS GETTING A BIT MORECROWDED.WARNER MEDIA IS MERGING WITHDISCOVERY TO CREATE A NEWCOMPANY.AND NOW AMAZON IS REPORTEDLY INTALKS TO BUY A FILM STUDIOSO - WHAT DOES ALL OF THIS MEANFOR CONSUMERS?

CNN'S MARYMOLONEY HAS MORE.THE STREAMING WARS-- ALREADYPACKED FULL OF COMPETICOMPANIES!AND NOW NEW COMPETITORS AREJOINING THE BATTLE FORVIEWERS.ANDREW ROSEN, FOUNDER &PRINCIPAL, PARQORLAST WEEK-- AT&T ANNOUNCING.ADEAL THAT SPINS OFFWARNERMEDIA, WHICH IS THE PARENTCOMPANY OF CNN, ANDWOULD COMBINE IT WITH DISCOVERYIN A NEW STANDALONECOMPANY.DISCOVERY'S C-E-O SAYS THE MOVEHAS THE POTENTIAL TOCREATE A MEDIA POWERHOUSEONE THAT'S NOT JUST CAPABLE OFCOMPETING WITH NETFLIX ANDDISNEY, BUT COULD ALTER THESTREAMING WARS AS WE KNOW IT.DAVID ZASLAV, CEO OF DISCOVERYAND NOW AMAZON IS POSSIBLYUPPING IT'S PRIME VIDEO ARSENAL.THE TECH GIANT IS REPORTEDLY INTALKS TO BUY FILM STUDIO MGM.MEDIA EXPERTS SAY MGM'S FILMSAND TV PROJECTS COULD EASILYFIND A HOME ON AMAZON'S PRIMEVIDEO.ANDREW ROSEN, FOUNDER &PRINCIPAL, PARQORAND WHILE CONSUMERS GAIN CONTENTOPTIONS--EXPERTS SAY THE BIGGEST WIN ISTHAT YOU CAN WATCH WHATEVERYOU WANT WHENEVER YOU WANT.ANDREW ROSEN, FOUNDER &PRINCIPAL, PARQORFOR CONSUMER WATCH-- I'M MARYMOLONEY.ACCORDING TO CNN - AMAZON DIDNOT IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO