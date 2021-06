Barack Obama just said something *very* interesting about UFOs

Unidentified Flying Objects have long been a phenomenon that has captivated Americans, but the age-old question still remains — does extraterrestrial life actually exist?

In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains what the government already knows about UFOs and what we can expect to uncover in the upcoming report from the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense on what they call “unidentified aerial phenomena.”