Josh Dallas & Parveen Kaur Tease 'Manifest' Season Finale

Josh Dallas and Parveen Kaur tell ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil what fans can expect in the season 3 finale of "Manifest", revealing there will be a "very dark cliffhanger." The double-episode finale will air on June 10 at 8 p.m.

On Citytv and Citytv.com.