Julianna Margulies Reveals Why She Never Hooked Up With Co-Star George Clooney

Julianna Margulies and George Clooney may have played lovers on the hospital drama "ER", but the actress is happy to say they kept their romance strictly in character.

Appearing on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Margulies expanded on the nature of their relationship and those past remarks about their mutual crush.