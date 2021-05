Maneet Chauhan On Winning 'Tournament Of Champions'

After making it all the way to the semifinals in season 1 of "Tournament of Champions", Maneet Chauhan tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante about winning the second season of the culinary competition show and representing South Asian women on TV.

Plus, Chauhan shares what keeps her coming back to judge on "Chopped", airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

ET on Food Network Canada.